Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Three accused in a bank robbery case were arrested after an alleged encounter with the Madhya Pradesh Police here, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Indore Hari Narayan Mishra on Sunday.

The DIG added that five policemen also received minor injuries, non-bullet wounds, during the course of the encounter and recovered Rs 3 lakh and pistols from the accused.

"The police had taken the daylight robbery conducted at the bank as a big challenge. Approximately Rs 5 lakh was looted from the bank by the accused. Multiple teams of the police led by senior officials with more than 250 jawans were scanning the area for the culprits," Mishra told reporters here.

"We received a big tip-off about the culprits being present in the super corridor area. When the police team reached the spot, the culprits opened fire in which some policemen were injured. When the police team retaliated, two accused were shot in the leg, while the third also received some injuries," he added.

Approximately Rs 5.35 lakh rupees had allegedly been looted from a branch of Axis Bank in Indore on July 10.

He further said that all the accused and police personnel had been sent for medical examination and the department had received information about one more suspect in the robbery case.

"We have received information about one more accused, we have sent a team for his search. We have also recovered pistols from two accused, and the investigation is on at the encounter spot to find out more details. Further interrogation with the nabbed accused will reveal more details about the crime," he said. (ANI)

