‘Yaariyan’ Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Divorce From Husband Tushaan Bhindi After 5 Years of Marriage

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Actress Evelyn Sharma, widely recognised for her breakout role in the Bollywood film Yaariyan, has officially confirmed her separation from her husband, Indo-Australian dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi. The announcement comes after four years of marriage, with the actress stating that while their romantic relationship has ended, the pair remains committed to their family. Abhishek Bachchan Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Rai; Actor Calls Marriage a ‘Partnership’ (Watch Video).

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi are Divorced

In an exclusive statement, Sharma confirmed the end of her marriage, noting that the decision was made amicably. The couple, who wed in May 2021, have transitioned into a new phase of their relationship focused on their roles as parents.

Speaking on the separation, Sharma told HT City, "Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting."

The couple currently resides in Australia and shares two children, daughter Ava and son Arden. Sharma emphasised that their primary objective moving forward is maintaining a stable environment for their kids. The actress requested privacy as they navigate the legal and personal shifts in their lives.

Despite the split, the tone of the separation remains respectful. Sharma noted that the foundation of their future interaction would be built on the "lifelong friendship" they developed over the five years they were together.

More About Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi's Marriage

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi first met on a blind date in 2018. Their relationship progressed quickly, leading to a high-profile engagement on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2019. After pandemic-related delays, they tied the knot in a quiet legal ceremony in Brisbane in 2021. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years of Marriage; TV Couple Share Decision on Social Media and Pen ‘There Is No Villain in This Story’ (View Post).

Following her move to Australia, Sharma took a hiatus from the film industry. Her last major appearance was in the 2019 action thriller Saaho. Prior to that, she established herself as a household name in India through supporting roles in blockbusters such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Main Tera Hero.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).