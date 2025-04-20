Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday apprehended three alleged narco smugglers and seized 22 grams of a heroin-like substance during a routine vehicle checking operation at the Phalata naka point on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said.

According to police, the suspects were travelling in a vehicle en route from Jammu to Udhampur when they were intercepted by police, leading to the recovery of the suspected narcotics.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmed, a resident of Srinagar, and Farooq and Mohd Kamal Hussain, both residents of Delhi, they said.

A case has been registered at Police Station Rehambal under sections 8, 21, 22, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police investigation is underway to trace the larger network behind the smuggling attempt, they added. (ANI)

