Mahoba, April 20: Three members of a family -- an elderly couple and their daughter-in-law -- were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Saturday, police said. The elderly couple's son was also injured in the incident, they added. The accident occurred near Baripura village, under the limits of Kabrai police station, along the Kanpur-Sagar National Highway. According to officials, the family was returning to their native village of Jind in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, when their car collided head-on with a speeding dump truck.

The deceased have been identified as 68-year-old Satish Maurya, his 56-year-old wife Urmila Maurya, and their 32-year-old daughter-in-law Mohini Kanaujia. Their 33-year-old son, Hardik Maurya, was critically injured. The police and district administration, including the Superintendent of Police, reached the spot shortly after receiving the information. All four victims were extricated from the mangled vehicle with a lot of effort and rushed to Mahoba District Hospital, officials said.

Doctors declared Satish, Urmila, and Mohini dead on arrival. Hardik was given preliminary treatment and referred to Jhansi Medical College in a critical condition, they said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and we are further looking into the incident, they added.

