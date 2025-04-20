‘Bloody Shit Show’: IndiGo Flight With Omar Abdullah Diverted to Jaipur; Jammu and Kashmir CM Slams ‘Operational Chaos’ at Delhi Airport

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was reportedly diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night, prompting sharp criticism from the CM over what he described as 'operational chaos' at Delhi airport.

Agency News ANI| Apr 20, 2025 07:47 AM IST
A+
A-
‘Bloody Shit Show’: IndiGo Flight With Omar Abdullah Diverted to Jaipur; Jammu and Kashmir CM Slams ‘Operational Chaos’ at Delhi Airport
Omar Abdullah Shared Selfie After Deplaning Briefly for Fresh Air (Photo Credits: X/@OmarAbdullah)

New Delhi, April 20: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was reportedly diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night, prompting sharp criticism from the CM over what he described as 'operational chaos' at Delhi airport. In a late-night post on X, Abdullah expressed frustration over the ordeal. "Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here," he wrote.

Abdullah also shared a selfie standing on the aircraft's steps after deplaning briefly for fresh air. Passengers on the flight, including Abdullah, were left stranded aboard the aircraft at Jaipur past midnight. IndiGo had not issued an official statement till the time of filing this report. Earlier in the day, Jammu airport also witnessed chaotic scenes, with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience due to flight delays and cancellations. Bad weather conditions in Srinagar disrupted flight operations, affecting several connecting flights. Passengers Face Inconvenience Due to Air-conditioning Issue on IndiGo Plane.

In a post on X on Friday evening, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, stating, " #6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather in #Srinagar is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed! Stay updated on your flight status https://bit.ly/31paVKQ or explore flexible options https://bit.ly/31lwD2y, should there be a need to adjust your travel plans." IndiGo Shifts over 125 Daily Flights to Delhi Airport T1 from T2

Omar Abdullah Shared Selfie After Deplaning Briefly for Fresh Air

"Weather conditions in Srinagar are impacting flight operations. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience. Please stay updated on your flight status in real time. If your flight is impacted, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund easily via our website," the airline said in its advisory. "Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Delhi airport Indigo Indigo flight Jaipur Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah
You might also like
JD Vance To Visit India: Hectic Preparations Underway To Welcome US Vice President on April 21 in Jaipur
News

JD Vance To Visit India: Hectic Preparations Underway To Welcome US Vice President on April 21 in Jaipur
Agency News ANI| Apr 20, 2025 07:47 AM IST
A+
A-
‘Bloody Shit Show’: IndiGo Flight With Omar Abdullah Diverted to Jaipur; Jammu and Kashmir CM Slams ‘Operational Chaos’ at Delhi Airport
Omar Abdullah Shared Selfie After Deplaning Briefly for Fresh Air (Photo Credits: X/@OmarAbdullah)

New Delhi, April 20: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was reportedly diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night, prompting sharp criticism from the CM over what he described as 'operational chaos' at Delhi airport. In a late-night post on X, Abdullah expressed frustration over the ordeal. "Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here," he wrote.

Abdullah also shared a selfie standing on the aircraft's steps after deplaning briefly for fresh air. Passengers on the flight, including Abdullah, were left stranded aboard the aircraft at Jaipur past midnight. IndiGo had not issued an official statement till the time of filing this report. Earlier in the day, Jammu airport also witnessed chaotic scenes, with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience due to flight delays and cancellations. Bad weather conditions in Srinagar disrupted flight operations, affecting several connecting flights. Passengers Face Inconvenience Due to Air-conditioning Issue on IndiGo Plane.

In a post on X on Friday evening, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, stating, " #6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather in #Srinagar is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed! Stay updated on your flight status https://bit.ly/31paVKQ or explore flexible options https://bit.ly/31lwD2y, should there be a need to adjust your travel plans." IndiGo Shifts over 125 Daily Flights to Delhi Airport T1 from T2

Omar Abdullah Shared Selfie After Deplaning Briefly for Fresh Air

"Weather conditions in Srinagar are impacting flight operations. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience. Please stay updated on your flight status in real time. If your flight is impacted, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund easily via our website," the airline said in its advisory. "Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Delhi airport Indigo Indigo flight Jaipur Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah
You might also like
JD Vance To Visit India: Hectic Preparations Underway To Welcome US Vice President on April 21 in Jaipur
News

JD Vance To Visit India: Hectic Preparations Underway To Welcome US Vice President on April 21 in Jaipur
‘Ground Zero’ in J&K: Emraan Hashmi's Latest Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Premiere in Srinagar After 38 Years (Watch Video)
Entertainment

‘Ground Zero’ in J&K: Emraan Hashmi's Latest Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Premiere in Srinagar After 38 Years (Watch Video)
Earthquake in Afghanistan: Strong quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Asian Country ; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir
News

Earthquake in Afghanistan: Strong quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Asian Country ; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir
RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Cricket

RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
News

JD Vance To Visit India: Hectic Preparations Underway To Welcome US Vice President on April 21 in Jaipur
‘Ground Zero’ in J&K: Emraan Hashmi's Latest Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Premiere in Srinagar After 38 Years (Watch Video)
Entertainment

‘Ground Zero’ in J&K: Emraan Hashmi's Latest Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Premiere in Srinagar After 38 Years (Watch Video)
Earthquake in Afghanistan: Strong quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Asian Country ; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir
News

Earthquake in Afghanistan: Strong quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Asian Country ; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir
RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Cricket

RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Google Trends Google Trends
knicks vs pistons
500+K+ searches
delhi earthquake
20000+K+ searches
easter
2000+K+ searches
up board exam result date 2025 class 10
2000+K+ searches
arrested
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
knicks vs pistons
500+K+ searches
delhi earthquake
20000+K+ searches
easter
2000+K+ searches
up board exam result date 2025 class 10
2000+K+ searches
arrested
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel