Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Three cars carrying supporters of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the Dussehra rally in Mumbai were involved in a pile-up due to brake failure on the highway near Aurangabad on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Diwali Bonanza 2022: State Govt Announces Dipavali Gift To Ration Card Holders Under PDS, Know Benefits and Who All Are Eligible.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at Daulatabad, about 323 km from Mumbai, but one of the cars was damaged badly in the rear-end collisions.

A police official said the accident occurred at around 6 pm when an SUV rammed into another car ahead of it apparently due to brake failure. Another car trailing the SUV hit it from behind.

Also Read | Video: TRS Leader Rajanala Srihari Distributes Live Chicken, Liquor To Celebrate Launch of National Party by KCR.

He said no complaint was lodged by the supporters who left the spot after the accident.

Shinde is scheduled to address his maiden Dussehra rally after becoming chief minister at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will address a separate rally at the traditional venue of Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)