Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Three people died after a mound of mud collapsed on them in this district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Anpara police station area, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Amit Kumar said some people belonging to Bairpur Tola had come to collect soil from a mud hillock when the mound collapsed on them.

The local people pulled out the the victims -- Rameshwari Devi (40), Shivkumari (35) and Ramsurat (40) -- who died in the accident.

One other local was injured and he has been admitted to hospital.

The CO said the police had sent the bodies for autopsy.

