New Delhi, February 10: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Saturday after the conclusion of the budget session. This was the last day of the ongoing budget session of the 17th Lok Sabha before the general polls. The budget session, which began on January 31, was to conclude on February 9 but was extended by a day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in his valedictory remarks, said that the House had passed several significant legislations including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill, triple talaq bill and women's reservation bill. Budget Session 2024: Congress Issues Whip to Its MPs in Lok Sabha To Ensure Their Presence in House.

Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that the overall productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha has been around 97 per cent, the highest among the tenures of the last five Houses . The lower House of Parliament also lost a total of 387 hours to disruptions

In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the past five years of BJP-led government were about "reform, perform and transform" in the country. PM Modi greeted the members and lauded the role of Speaker Om Birla in running the House. "These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country. It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes...The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha," he said. Parliament Budget Session 2024: Rajya Sabha To Hold Short Discussion on White Paper, Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha on Last Day of Session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his valedictory remarks, highlighted that the country is making phenomenal progress in all walks of life. "As highlighted by the Hon'ble President in her address, Bharat is making phenomenal progress in all walks of life. We are in Amrit Kaal of our republic. As members of the Upper House, we have to ensure exemplary standards of conduct. We need to be a source of inspiration as Bharat steadfastly surges towards a Viksit Rashtra and a global leader. We are in an era of immense possibilities. Let us vigorously contribute to the continual, incremental rise of Bharat. I have no doubt that this sentiment is shared by every member of this House and the people at large," Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar also mentioned the bills that received a nod from the House. "It is noteworthy that during this session Hon'ble Members spoke in 15 regional languages with simultaneous interpretation in Hindi and English. In addition to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address and interim Union Budget, this House also passed 7 Bills including Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill and Constitution Amendment Bills related to inclusion of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. I would also like to mention that 22 Private Members' Bills have been introduced in this Session," he said. He said the House also bade farewell to 68 Members.

"Out of this, three members retired in the month of January and the remaining 65 would be retiring between February and July this year. Let me express our profound appreciation for the distinguished service rendered by each one of our esteemed retiring colleagues," Dhankhar said. He expressed gratitude to Deputy Chairperson Harivansh and members on the panel of Vice-Chairpersons for assisting him in conducting the proceedings of the House.

"I also thank the Leader of the House, the Leader of the Opposition, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, the Leaders of various Parties and the Hon'ble Members for their cooperation." The Rajya Sabha chairman also extended greetings to the members ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"I acknowledge the untiring efforts of the Secretary-General and his team of dedicated officers and staff in ensuring that the session runs smoothly. Before I conclude, I would like to extend my good wishes to all of you for the forthcoming festivals and for the general election," he said. Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held in April-May.

