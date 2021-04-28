Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) The Mumbai police's Anti- Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested three persons from Dharavi area for alleged possession of MD drug worth Rs 1.20 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The ANC's Ghatkopar unit on Tuesday nabbed Rizwan Rehmat Khan (35), Jabbar Abdul Sattar Khan (35) and Fakarulla Aamir Badshaha Shaikh (36) while patrolling at 60 feet road in Dharavi, the official said.

The accused were allegedly found in possession of MD worth Rs 1.20 crore and an electronic weighing machine, he said, adding that the trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further probe is underway to find the source of the contraband and to whom it was meant to be supplied to, the official said.

