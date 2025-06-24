Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) An elderly woman and two children were injured after the wall of a house collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Bhandup (West) area.

The wall of the house, located adjacent to a drain at Punjab Chawl in Hanuman Nagar, collapsed at around 7 am, they said.

Three persons, identified as Vanita Vishwas Sawant (65), Yogesh Mashir Pal (5) and Manisha Mashir Pal (9), were injured, a civic official said.

They were rushed to the nearby MT Agarwal Hospital and and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

The fire brigade, police and civic personnel rushed to the spot after the incident.

