Aizawl, Mar 23 (PTI) At least three persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 4,451, an official said on Tuesday.

All the new cases were reported from Aizawal district, he said.

"Three fresh patients were diagnosed with the disease during a screening test at the Lengpui airport here. Two have come from Kolkata and one from Guwahati," the official said.

All of them were asymptomatic, he said.

Mizoram now has 17 active cases, while 4,423 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.37 per cent.

Eleven people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The state has conducted 2,47,247 sample tests for COVID-19, including 720 on Monday, and the positivity rate is at 1.80 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)