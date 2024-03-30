Guwahati, Mar 30 (PTI) Three candidates have filed their nomination for the second phase of Assam polls to five Lok Sabha constituencies to be held on April 26, an election official said.

Prajjwal Sudip of SUCI and an independent Dilip submitted nomination papers for Karimganj while independent candidate Jones Ingti Kathar did the same for Diphu (ST).

Elections in the second phase will be held in Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Silchar (SC) and Karimganj.

The prominent candidates to contest in the second phase include Congress sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi (Nagaon), BJP sitting MP Dilip Saikia (Darrang-Udalguri), state minister Parimal Suklabaidya (Silchar-SC), sitting BJP MP Kripanath Mallah (Karimganj).

The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, scrutiny on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

Polling for the 14 Sabha constituencies in Assam will be held in the first three phases of the seven phased General elections announced in the country on April 19, 26 and May 7.

