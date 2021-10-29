Raipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Three workers died while cleaning a tank at a `gudakhu' manufacturing unit here on Friday, police said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The incident took place at a gudakhu (a mix made from powdered tobacco and molasses) manufacturing factory located in Sadar Bazar area, an official told PTI.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Purshottam Sahu (28), Netram Sahu (59) and Jogeshwar Uike (40) were cleaning a tank used to mix raw materials when they suddenly fell unconscious, he said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment, the official added.

"Prima facie it seems they died after inhaling some poisonous gases or due to suffocation. But the exact cause of death will be known after we get the autopsy reports," the police official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)