Amaravati, Nov 22 (PTI): Three candidates of the ruling YSR Congress were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the MLAs.

Retired member D C Govinda Reddy of Kadapa district has been re-elected for a second term.

Contractor Isaac Basha of Kurnool and Palavalasa Vikranth of Srikakulam, both first-timers, were also elected to the Council.

As only these three remained in fray when the time for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, the Returning Officer declared them as elected and handed them the election certificates.

