New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Security was tightened across Delhi ahead of the arrival of US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha on Monday, a senior police official said.

Vance, his India-origin wife Usha and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase around 10 am on a four-day India visit.

"We have already conducted mock drills according to the security protocol for the high-level visit of the US vice president. Security has been tightened across different areas of Delhi to ensure that everything goes smoothly and no untoward incident happens during the visit," the official said.

Delhi Traffic Police will also ensure that the routes the US vice president will take remain clear, he said.

Hours after arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the Akshardham temple. They could also visit a shopping complex selling traditional Indian handcrafted goods, people familiar with the matter told PTI.

"We have conducted advanced security liaison at the Akshardham temple, which the US vice president will visit in the evening. We have thoroughly checked the premises and our teams have been deployed on the premises," the official said.

Vance is expected to leave Delhi on Monday night and travel to Jaipur and Agra thereafter.

