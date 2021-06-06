Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], June 6 (ANI): A large number of farmers led by farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and United Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav have been staging a dharna in front of Tohana Sadar police station in Fatehabad district of Haryana since Saturday night demanding the release of arrested farmers.

Tikait also demanded the filing of an FIR against local JJP MLA Devender Sigh Babli for allegedly using abusive language against the farmers publically and threatening them. However, Babli later expressed regret for saying 'inappropriate' words against the farmers.

Babli posted a video clip on social media saying that he forgives those who did wrong to him on June 1.

"I forgive the people who did wrong to me. During the incident whatever I spoke was not appropriate as I am a public representative. So I take back all those words and apologize for them," Babli said in the video.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "The MLA has decided to withdraw the cases against the farmers and he has also expressed regret on his statements, so for now that matter is over. But yesterday we talked to the administration to withdraw the cases against our fellow farmer who have been sent to jail. They did not agree. Today we will talk again. We will hold this dharna till our fellow farmers released. Our demand is that if the police cannot release our comrades, then arrest us too."

Earlier on Saturday, farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chadhuni along with their supporters reached Tohana Sadar police station in Fatehabad district and demanded the release of their two fellow farmers Ravi Azad and Vikas Sisar who were arrested for gheraoing Babli's residence on June 1.

Tikait and Chadhuni along with other protesting farmers first gathered at the Anaj Mandi here and marched from there to the police station.

Till late night, discussions between farmer leaders and police officers continued when all the farmers' leaders camped outside the police station.

Following this, additional security personnel were deployed at the police station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)