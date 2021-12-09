New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Centre has assured that no stone will remain unturned to identify the people responsible for the Nagaland ambush resulting in the death of 14 civilians.

A delegation of eight Trinamool Congress MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum seeking compensation to families of those who died in an anti-insurgency incident that went off script in Nagaland and asking the government to present its stance on Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Following the meeting, Kalyan Banerjee said, "Assurance has been given to us that no stone will remain unturned to identify the people responsible for this and appropriate criminal proceedings will be initiated against them. We hope to go to Nagaland as soon as possible."

The firing incident in Nagaland's Mon district left 14 civilians dead.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed all agencies to ensure that "no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents".

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland a "case of mistaken identity" and informed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month.

On June 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the AFSPA in Nagaland for another six months. According to a notification by the MHA, the Act will remain in effect in Nagaland until December 31. (ANI)

