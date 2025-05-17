Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday took out rallies across West Bengal to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces.

The rallies were held in tribute to the soldiers involved in 'Operation Sindoor', a mission launched by the Indian armed forces to dismantle terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation followed the tragic Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives — most of them tourists.

In Kolkata, Minister Shashi Panja led a rally in the northern part of the city, while another rally in the Garden Reach area of west Kolkata saw the participation of Minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim.

The party has planned such rallies for two days till Sunday, a TMC functionary said.

