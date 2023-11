Kolkata, November 9: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said. Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, reached the ED office here around 11.10 AM, they said. West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment Scam Case: CBI Summons 344 People for Interrogation in Cash for Job Posting Case.

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the central agency after Banerjee skipped its October 3 summons to participate in a protest rally in New Delhi, demanding the immediate release of dues under the MGNREGA scheme to the state. An elaborate security arrangement has been made outside the ED office in Salt Lake area. West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment ‘Scam’ Case: WBBPE Challenges Termination Order of 36,000 Primary Teachers in Higher Bench.

Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED:

#WATCH | West Bengal: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kolkata He has been summoned by the agency today in connection with the SSC case. https://t.co/oA5OfpqB3V pic.twitter.com/Lv0t14UACq — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

The ED had on September 13 questioned Banerjee for nearly nine hours in the alleged school recruitment scam. The two-time TMC MP was questioned by the ED twice in the coal pilferage case, once in the agency's office in the national capital in 2021 and again in Kolkata in 2022.