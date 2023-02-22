West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], February 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday slammed Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for poor infrastructure development and rising corruption in the state.

She expressed her anger on the state government while addressing a public rally as part of campaigning for legislative assembly polls scheduled to be held in the state on February 27.

Elaborating on the lack of infrastructure under the NPP-led MDA regime, MP Mahua Moitra said that the corrupt government must be taught a lesson for failing to bring development in Meghalaya.

"If somebody told me that the house of the Chief Minister of Meghalaya is in Tura, I wouldn't believe it because of the road's poor condition leading to Tura from Rajabala. There are no proper roads from Tura to Dalu. The people who have to travel regularly suffer due to the poor state of the roads here" said Moitra.

"As an Opposition MP, I know how difficult it is to get the work done. The NPP government cancelled Mahendraganj MLA Dikkanchi D Shira's road tender. If tenders get cancelled, how will the road be constructed? NPP government failed to provide the money for the maintenance and repairing of the roads constructed during her previous tenure," she said, adding that Trinamool Congress knows how to fight the establishment and continue working for the people.

"After witnessing the presence of such a massive crowd here, I know that on February 27, you are going to make us victorious. But I urge you to vote in large numbers and increase the margin of our victory," she said, amid cheers from the crowd.

Emphasising Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee's vision of women empowerment, Mahua Moitra said, "After Mamata Didi came to power, she has tirelessly implemented women-centric schemes. She has worked to reduce the female -dropout rates and constructed proper toilets in the schools along with sanitary napkin vending machines. Children are now being provided with uniforms, books, stationery, and even food at the schools to ensure that the students coming from the poor families can continue their education."

"Dr Mukul Sangma is a two-time chief minister from the state. Yet, some people spread rumours over WhatsApp and other platforms about TMC. When all these parties can contest elections here, why do they have a problem only with Trinamool Congress? AITC is a national party just like BJP and Congress and we have the right to fight elections everywhere. In Meghalaya, we are fighting the elections here under the leadership of Dr Mukul Sangma, who is the son of the soil," she highlighted.

Along with Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, State In-charge Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia were also present at during the rally with Meghalaya TMC Candidate from Dalu, Sengkal A Sangma. (ANI)

