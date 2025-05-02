Berhampore (West Bengal) [India], May 2 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency wrote a strongly worded letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate intervention in the assaults on Bengali migrant workers in Odisha.

Pathan's letter highlights the grave concerns about labourers who have fled the neighbouring BJP-ruled state in fear.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Hailstorm in Shimla, Surrounding Areas, Rain at Several Places; Check Details Here.

The MP's letter details disturbing accounts of systematic violence against workers from West Bengal, particularly those from his constituency of Berhampore, Murshidabad.

These workers have been subjected to brutal attacks, intimidation, looting, and threats to vacate their workplaces.

Also Read | Who Is 'Daku Dulhan'? All About the Multi-State Marriage Fraud Led by 21-Year-Old Gulshana Riaz Khan.

"I write to you with grave concern regarding the alarming rise in incidents of violence against migrant workers from West Bengal, particularly those hailing from my constituency Berhampore, Murshidabad and surrounding districts, who have recently returned from Odisha after being subjected to targeted attacks," Pathan wrote in his letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, dated April 27, 2025.

Pathan's letter highlights explicitly concerns about the targeting of workers based on regional identity, particularly those from the Muslim community. He describes such actions as violating the fundamental principles of unity, integrity, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

The MP added, "Many have been assaulted at night, robbed of their mobile phones and earnings, had their Aadhaar cards destroyed, and forcibly evicted from their accommodations. Disturbingly, similar incidents occurred in August-September 2024 as well."

The TMC MP has requested a four-point intervention from the Home Ministry, including: stringent action against perpetrators, safety and security of migrant workers, a central fact-finding team, and relief and rehabilitation support.

"I urge the Ministry of Home Affairs to: 1) Direct the Odisha state administration to take prompt and stringent action against the perpetrators; 2) Ensure the safety and security of all migrant workers across the affected districts; 3) Constitute a central fact-finding team to investigate the root causes and scale of the violence; and 4) Provide necessary relief and rehabilitation support to the workers returning to West Bengal," Pathan wrote in his letter.

Pathan emphasised that this situation transcends ordinary law and order issues, describing it as a matter of human dignity and the constitutional right to work and reside in any part of the federal nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)