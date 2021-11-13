Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday nominated Luizinho Faleiro to the Rajya Sabha, more than a month after former Goa Chief Minister left the Congress to join the party.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!" tweeted the official account of AITC.

Also Read | Delhi Poor Air Quality: SC Suggests Centre for Two Days Lockdown in Delhi to Tackle Pollution.

In a huge setback to Congress ahead of Goa Assembly elections next year, Faleiro joined Trinamool Congress on September 29 after quitting the Congress party and resigning as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

At the time of joining TMC, Faleiro said, "Mamata Banerjee has fought and succeeded in stopping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from entering Bengal. She symbolises woman empowerment - she can bring the country back on the track of development and progress."

Also Read | Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Retired RBI Employee From Thane Duped Of Rs 3.38 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating SBI Official; Case Registered.

TMC nominated Faleiro's name for the vacancy created in the Upper House after the exit of TMC member Arpita Ghosh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)