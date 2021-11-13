Thane, November 13: In an incident of online fraud, a retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee was duped for Rs 3.38 lakh by a cyber fraudster in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The fraudsters cheated the 70-year-old woman by impersonating an official from State Bank Of India (SBI). An FIR was registered in the matter on November 11 at the Chitalsar Manpada police station. Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 73.5 Lakh By Online Fraudster She Met Through Dating App; Case Registered.

As per a report published in The Indian Express, the complaint received a message on November 8 that she had not updated her Know Your Customer (KYC) details. The message was purported sent by SBI along with a number. The woman then called on the number. A man picked up the call and introduced himself as Rahul from SBI. The fraudster told the woman that, especially for senior citizens, the bank started a new service of online upgradation of KYC.

The accused then sent her a link and asked her to fill up her personal banking details to update her KYC details. After clicking the link, a webpage opened with the logo of SBI. As the complainant entered her details, Rs 3.38 lakh got debited from her bank account within minutes in six transactions. She called then blocked her card with the help of her neighbour. Navi Mumbai Man Duped Of Rs 99,000 Online By Fraudsters While Trying To Rent His Flat; Case Registered.

The complainant went to the ban and filled a dispute form. She was asked to approach the police. A case was registered in the matter on November 11. The woman told the police that she retired from the RBI in 2011 and pension was her only source of income. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

