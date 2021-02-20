Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) TMC on Saturday staged a protest march against the continuous hike in the prices of petroleum products across the country.

Party supporters marched from Jadavpur to Hazra crossing to mark their opposition to the spiralling prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

The ruling party in the state expresed its protest in a tweet "Prices hiked for the tenth consecutive day. Modi hai to mumkin hai' (possible because of Modi).

Petrol price almost touched Rs 92 in Kolkata, while 14.2 kg LPG cylinders were almost Rs 800.

The Centre has claimed that the prices had risen due to the mechanism followed by oil producing nations. PTI dc

