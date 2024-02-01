New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday accused Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of working in "alliance" with the BJP and the CPI(M) in Baharampur and other seats.

Baharampur is the Lok Sabha constituency of Chowdhury, who is the West Bengal Congress chief and the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha.

"There is an 'ABC' alliance in Baharampur and some other seats. Alliance for Baharampur seat has been done among Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the BJP and CPI(M)," O'Brien told reporters here.

The TMC leader was asked about the status of the opposition INDIA alliance in West Bengal.

His comments came days after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced that her party would go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls.

O'Brien had earlier blamed Chowdhury's comments against the TMC as the main reason behind the seat-sharing talks failing in the state.

Banerjee on Wednesday declared she would not leave any Lok Sabha seat for the Congress and accused it of aligning with the CPI(M) to bolster the BJP

The TMC chief also accused the CPI(M) of ruining her party's relationship with the Congress, its ally in the opposition bloc INDIA at the national level.

