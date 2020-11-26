Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged 1,464 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall infection count to7,76,174, while 14 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,669.

Recoveries continued to eclipse new infections with 1,797people being discharged from healthcare facilities, taking theoverall tally to 7,53,332, a Health department bulletin said.

Active cases in the state stood at 11,173.

The state has been witnessing a decline in the number of new cases and since November 13, the daily count have been below 2,000.

Two districts, including the state capital, logged casesin triple digits with Chennai adding 396 fresh cases and Coimbatore 158,while the rest were spread across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,13,801 infections of the more than 7.76 lakh in the state.

A total of 60,964 samples were tested on Thursday, takingthe cumulative number to 1,18,02,567.

Of the 14 fatalities reported, six succumbed to thevirus in private hospitals and another eight in governmentfacilities.

A 94-year old man from Coimbatore with various comorbidities including coronary artery disease died due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As far as the number of fatalities,Chennai accounted for 3,837 of the total 11,669 deaths.

A private lab in Tirupur district was accorded approval for taking up COVID-19 testing, taking the total number of facilities operating in the State to 219, of which67 are run by the government, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ

