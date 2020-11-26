New Delhi, November 26: School in Delhi won't re-open until there is a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), Health Minister Satyendar Jain indicated on Thursday. Schools in Delhi have been shut since March 15 when the country went under a lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. While some states have allowed reopening of schools and colleges for certain classes, the Delhi government only started online classes. Curfew in Delhi Being Considered in View of COVID-19 Situation, AAP Govt Tells High Court.

"There are no plans to open the schools as of now. A vaccine is likely to become available soon. Until we are completely sure about the situation being in control, schools are unlikely to open in Delhi," Satyendar Jain said. His statement came amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Tuesday said the reopening of schools is unlikely till a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

According to the Centre's 'Unlock 5' guidelines, states can take a call on reopening schools in phases. Several states had begun the process of reopening schools. However, some of them announced the closing of schools again due to the rise in coronavirus cases. Earlier, school authorities were allowed to call students of class nine to 12 to school on a voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi government decided against it. (With PTI inputs)

