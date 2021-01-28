Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has added 503 new COVID-19 cases aggregating to 8,36,818 in the state, while six more fatalities pushed the toll to 12,339, the Health department said on Thursday.

Recoveries eclipsed new COVID-19 infections with 544 people recovering, the total number of those cured in the state so far to 8,19,850 a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,629.

Chennai's caseload increased to 2,30,834, the maximum among the districts, with 151 people testing positive.

The state capital also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,096.

All the six deceased had pre-existing morbidity or chronic illness which include three women and three men.

As many as 21 districts in the state reported cases in single digits, while 31 districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 52,457 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total specimens examined to 1,58,60,674.

Meanwhile, the government said it administered COVID- 19 vaccines to 6,428 beneficiaries today and in total 88,467 people on the priority list including health workers have been immunised since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16.

In 250 session sites, a total of 6,428 people were vaccinated (including 6,172 Covishield and 256 Covaxin) Thursday, a release from the department of public health and preventive medicine said.

About six lakh people including healthcare professionals are on the priority list for vaccination and vaccines are provided free of cost to beneficiaries by the government.PTI VIJ SS

