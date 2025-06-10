Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday hailed the state's partnership with World Bank, pointing to the various government schemes launched with its assistance and said more initiatives are on the anvil. In his address after inaugurating the Global Business Centre of the World Bank here, Stalin recalled that the state's partnership with the bank started as early as in 1971, through the Tamil Nadu Agri Loan scheme. "Ever since, the World Bank has been supportive of Tamil Nadu in sectors like infrastructure, health, education, disaster management and urban development," the CM said. He said that WB's first zonal office outside New Delhi was set up here in 2022. "The long-term relation with the World Bank has benefited us in many departments," he said and listed out WB-aided initiatives across different sectors. He said the World Bank has supported the government's 'Thozhi' working women's hostel as well. "Soon, low-floor electric buses are going to be launched in Chennai. The World Bank has aided us in this also," he said. Currently, seven major initiatives of the Tamil Nadu government with an estimated USD 1.12 bn World Bank loans are being implemented. In the future, "important schemes" with World Bank aid of about USD 409.79 will be implemented in the state. This includes WE-SAFE, a women's employment and security initiative that was launched by Deputy CM Udhayanidh Stalin, the CM said. He said women played a key role in the state's ambitious USD 1 trillion objective and called them "the backbone of Tamil Nadu's economy." On the economy front, the state has clocked a 9.69 per cent growth rate, while its GSDP stood at Rs 36.59 lakh crore. The state's relation with WB vis-a-vis its USD 1 trillion dollar aim by 2030 was not merely confined to the latter's loan assistance. "I see it as a partnership of Technology, Policy Making and Knowledge," the CM said.

Meanwhile, in a press release the World Bank Group said, Chennai was chosen after a rigorous global search, attracted by its deep talent pool, robust infrastructure and investor-friendly governance.

World Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer Wencai Zhang said, "through Chennai staff's exemplary commitment and resilience over the past 24 years, the Chennai Global Business Centre has grown to support several corporate functions of the World Bank Group."

"It is a center of operational excellence and innovation for which we are immensely grateful and proud," he said in the statement.

The Global Business Center established in 2001 with a staff of 70 people employs over 1,500 staff and contractors as of March 2025. It serves 189 member countries in over 130 World Bank offices globally.

The modernisation of the facility located in Taramani near the IT Corridor comes in response to the anticipated growth and provides a state-of-the-art facility with new collaboration zones and advanced digital infrastructure.

The Chennai Global Business Center plays a pivotal role in supporting the core operations of the World Bank Group, said World Bank Group Country Director for India Auguste Tano Kouame.

"The upgraded facility represents more than just an investment in infrastructure. It signifies our long-term commitment to Chennai, our confidence in the potential of our outstanding staff, and our commitment to fostering a workplace that inspires excellence," said Center Head of the Chennai Global Business Center, Sunil Kumar said.

The Chennai Center would continue to provide essential corporate services across various domains, including finance, accounting, procurement, administration, knowledge management, treasury, human resources, risk management and information technology.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, top officials of World Bank and the state government participated in the event.

