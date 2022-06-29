Tirupattur (TN), Jun 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated Rs 129.56 crore worth of completed infrastructure projects, including a new Collectorate complex for Tirupattur District.

Inaugurating the 7-storeyed complex, with a 2,94,565 sq ft built-up area at Tirupattur in north Tamil Nadu, Stalin inspected the new government office spaces located in a site spread over 10.38 acre.

Tirupattur, also spelt as Tirupathur, is about 100 km from Vellore and 80 km away from Tiruvannamalai. The complex has been built at a cost of Rs 109.71 crore.

The Revenue Divisional Office building at Vaniyambadi (Rs 2.12 crore), a college hostel building (Rs 4.10 crore) in Ambur taluk were among the other completed projects inaugurated on the occasion. In total, 28 projects worth Rs 129.56 crore were inaugurated.

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for six new projects being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 13.66 crore. Also, on behalf of various government departments, the Chief Minister gave away welfare assistance to beneficiaries, which includes free of cost houses and aid to the unemployed. As many as 16,820 beneficiaries are set to get assistance worth Rs 103.42 crore.

