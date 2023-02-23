Madurai, February 23: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday invited a total of 16 political parties to come together with Congress as the "captain" for a "Progressive India" ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Congress MP stated that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), SS U, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), NC, Kerala Congress (KC), and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will work together to defeat Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says Congress Must Decide on Opposition Unity Without Delay.

"Team for Progressive India. Congress (captain). DMK RJD NCP JDU SS U JMM IUML MDMK RSP VCK PDP NC KC MNM (16 parties). We respect each other and work together to defeat RSS and want a Progressive India. We welcome new friends who believe in the good for India," Congress MP Manickam Tagore tweeted. Notably, DMK, VCK, MDMK, RJD, NCP, and IUML faced the 2019 General Elections in alliance with Congress.

Earlier this week, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, while reflecting on the need for Opposition unity, said that Congress "alone cannot fight" the Narendra Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He emphasized that to minimize the chances of splitting of anti-BJP votes, the unity of the opposition parties is a must criteria.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress General Secretary said, "Congress is equally concerned about the Opposition unity. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have rightly pointed out on several occasions that in the present situation, Congress alone cannot fight this government. Congress will fight at any cost, but we need Oppostion unity to fight against this anti-democratic, dictator government. There is a need for Opposition unity to fight against these forces."

"Congress is very keen on that. The last Parliament session was an example. Kharge took the initiative and called the Opposition meet to have a single voice in the Parliament on the Adani issue. Broadly we are thinking that we should go against the BJP. We should not give a chance to split the anti-BJP votes," he added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Will Be Exciting, BJP Will Face 'Tough Time' If Opposition Coalesces Around One Candidate in Every Seat, Says Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor.

The Congress leader said that Congress has taken up the "biggest task" of fighting against the "dictatorial government" alleging that there is an "emergency-like situation" in the country."Everybody knows the situation in the country today. The government of the day is doing total dictatorship. There is an undeclared emergency-like situation in the country. Fighting against this dictatorial government is the biggest task for the Opposition, especially for the Congress party," he said while alleging that the BJP government is indulging in dictatorial policies.

Mentioning that Bharat Jodo Yatra has infused energy and zeal among the party workers, he said that the cadre got fresh energy due to Bharat Jodo Yatra and are charged, "The immediate charge is the 2024 Parliament elections. We will formulate our ideas and policies accordingly to fight against the Modi government and to throw them out of power."

