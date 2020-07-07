Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 3,616 COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,18,594 and the toll to 1,636, the state health department said.

The state crossed the 14 lakh mark in testing samples with nearly 40,000 being examined today alone, it said in a bulletin.

The dead include 52 with co-morbidities and 13 with none.

Two men aged 30 and 97 and a 25-year-old woman were among the deceased.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 1,203, reflecting a continuation of drop in new infections, while the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, Chennai had reported 1,747 cases, 1,713 on Sunday and 1,842 on July 4.

While the state's tally stood at 1,18,594, Chennai's share was 71,230.

As many as 36,938 samples were tested today alone and the total number of specimens examined climbed to 14,13,435 in Tamil Nadu.

As on date, there are 96 labs, 50 in government hospitals and 46 in the private sector, the bulletin said.

Also,4,545 people were discharged from various hospitals, which is the single day highest recovery.

Cumulatively 71,116 patients have been cured and active cases stood at 45,839, the bulletin said. PTI VGNAPR

