Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 2,608 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,22,011 while 38 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,091.

The state capital logged 723 fresh infections and neighbouring districts of Chengelpet and Tiruvallur, 158 and 149 respectively, a health department bulletin said.

The deceased included two men aged 88 and 45, and 36 had co-morbidities and two no chronic illnesses.

The toll of 11,091 covers Chennai's 3,639.

The case tally of 7.22 lakh plus infections includes the state capital's 1,99,173.

With 3,924 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, 6,87,388 people have got cured till date and active cases stood at 23,532.

As many as 77,356 samples were tested and cumulatively, 98,85,443 specimens have undergone RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction)scrutiny in 202 COVID labs of the state. PTI

