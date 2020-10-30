New Delhi, October: Delhi continues to witness an unprecedented rise in the number of daily infections on Friday as well. According to a health department bulletin, the national capital recorded 5,891 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike till date, taking the total case-load to over 3.81 lakh with 47 new fatalities pushing the death count in the national capital to 6,470. COVID-19 Testing Strategy Changed in Delhi, Family Members and Close Contacts of Patients Also Being Tested, Says Satyendar Jain.

This is the highest single-day figure Delhi reported since the pandemic struck the country. The national capital, which is battling the third wave of infections, has been logging over 5,000 cases daily for the past three days. The figures in the national capital have been increasing rapidly. A day ago, Delhi reported 5,739 new infections and 27 deaths. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 5,673 new infections and 40 deaths. COVID-19 Vaccine: India Has Reserved Nearly Rs 51,000 Crore to Vaccinate All Citizens, Says Report.

The cases on Friday came out of the 59,641 tests conducted the previous day. The tally of active cases rose to 32,363 from 30,952 the previous day. The infection rate remained at 9.88% and the Case Fatality Rate at 1.70%. With the onset of the festive season , the unprecedented spike has raised concerns, especially when the national Covid tally has shown a steady decline.

The Health Ministry had expressed its concern about the spike in Delhi's cases and is expected to hold a meeting with top officials of the UT government to chalk out a strategy for prevention of the Covid spread, the officials had informed on Tuesday. The unwanted record spike comes coincides with an extended festive season and the onset of winter.

Medical experts have suggested that the Covid-19 virus could become even more potent and fatal as the temperature drops. Beside this, with a fresh spike of 48,648 Coronavirus infections and 563 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Friday rose to 80,88,851.

