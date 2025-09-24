Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24 (ANI): Navaratri festival began at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli with Goddess Ranganayaki being taken in a grand procession from her sanctum, adorned in special decorations, and seated in a silver palanquin.

The deity was carried around the temple prakaram and later reached the Kolumandapam, where special pujas and the traditional Mangala Aarthi were performed. At the front mandapam of Goddess Ranganayaki's shrine, the temple elephants Andal and Lakshmi performed a unique form of worship.

The Festival of Nine Nights, known as Navarathiri, is one of the most well-known and widely celebrated Hindu festivals.

According to the Central Government's Ministry of Tourism, Navarathiri is celebrated for nine days in the Tamil month of Purattasi (between September and October). The festival commemorates Goddess Durga's (Parashakthi) triumph over the demon king Mahishasura. The day that marks triumph over the King is celebrated as Vijaya Dhasami, with great religious fervour on the tenth day to honour the victory of good over evil.

On the occasion of Navarathiri, the devotees arrange "Golu" - a thematic display of dolls depicting a story or scene from the Hindu mythology. The figurines are arranged on a stepped Dias covered in silk robes. The devotees invite their neighbourhood to visit their Golu and perform "Bhajanai" -chanting slogans while singing devotional songs to commemorate the triumph of righteousness over evil.

After the bhajanai, the guests are provided with refreshments and gifts. The refreshments mostly consist of boiled pulses, and the return gifts include coconuts, betel leaves, fresh flowers, and turmeric-kumkum, along with glass bangles and jewellery.

The ninth day of the Navarathiri festival is celebrated as "Saraswathi Pooja" in Tamil Nadu. During this celebration, objects like musical instruments, books, machines, etc., are "worshipped." The Navarathiri celebration is also celebrated with great zeal and zest in well-known Amman temples of the state, including the Kanchi Kamakshi Amman Temple (Kanchipuram), the Meenakshi Amman Temple(Madurai), the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple(Trichy), and many other temples.

Meanwhile, the festive season is being celebrated with devotion at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, as devotees continue to visit the cave shrine on the third day of Navratri despite the long queues.

The Shrine Board and local administration have made special arrangements to manage the increasing footfall, ensuring smooth darshan and facilities for the yatris during the nine-day-long Shardiya Navratri celebrations. (ANI)

