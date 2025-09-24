Kolkata, September 24: Local authorities in West Bengal will declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result today, September 24, 2025, offering lottery enthusiasts a chance to check the Kolkata FF result live. Participants can view the winning numbers and the detailed result chart on websites like kolkataff.com, and kolkataff.in, ensuring they stay updated with real-time results. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery operates throughout the week, with multiple rounds conducted daily, making it a fast-paced Satta Matka-type game. Players can follow the live updates as each round concludes to track their predictions. With results released every 90 minutes, staying connected to the official sources is key for accurate information.

The Kolkata FF result for September 24, 2025, will be declared progressively across eight rounds, or Bazis, starting from 10 AM. Lottery enthusiasts can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart to see the live numbers for each round, making it easier to track outcomes throughout the day. Being exclusive to Kolkata, the game engages participants physically present in the city, adding a unique local touch to the lottery experience. For those interested in today’s results, visiting kolkataff.com, and kolkataff.in ensures access to the latest updates. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 24, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - -

Kolkata FF is one of the popular legal lotteries in India, operated under state regulations in West Bengal, where participants must be physically present to play. The game follows a Satta Matka-style format, with multiple Bazis conducted daily, and players must calculate passing record numbers to increase their chances of winning, making it more skill-based than typical lotteries. Players looking to understand the game’s nuances can find numerous YouTube tutorials explaining how to place bets, track results, and interpret winning patterns. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night. In India, lotteries are legally permitted in states such as Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, with popular games including Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries. While the game is widely followed, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal implications.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).