Mumbai, September 24: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is set to announce the Shillong Teer Results Today, September 24, 2025, offering players the latest winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Fans can check the Shillong Teer Result online through portals like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The game is conducted in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2. Today, being Wednesday, players are keenly awaiting the Shillong Teer Result Chart for accurate predictions and winnings.

Participants can now track the live Shillong Teer result for September 24, 2025, with updates available shortly after the first round, which begins at 10:30 AM. The second round follows, completing the day’s results, and all outcomes are compiled in the Shillong Teer Result Chart for easy reference. With multiple games including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, enthusiasts can conveniently follow all outcomes online. Accurate and timely results help participants verify their bets and claim winnings, making the websites the go-to source for Shillong Teer Results today. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 23, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 24, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 24, 2025, participants should visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results are announced in two rounds, Round 1, starting at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2 later in the day. On these portals, look for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" section and select the option for "Shillong Teer Result for September 24, 2025" to view the winning numbers for both rounds. First open the website, navigate to the result chart, select the date, and check Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a complete summary of today’s winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Players can also check Shillong Teer results below to confirm their predictions and winnings. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round.

The winning numbers are determined from these last two digits, and prizes vary based on the prediction. Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sunday, and is fully legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act.

