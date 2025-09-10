Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 10 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay has been granted permission to address a gathering at the Marakkadai area of Tiruchirappalli (also known as Trichy) district of Tamil Nadu, but with 23 strict conditions imposed by City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sibiin.

TVK General Secretary Anand and Trichy District Secretary Karikalan have given written undertakings accepting the conditions, following which the official permission letter will be issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Key conditions imposed by the Police include: "Vijay can speak for only 30 minutes between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.; Party workers must arrive at the venue by 9:30 a.m.; Roadshows are not permitted; Vijay's convoy can have only five vehicles before and after his car; additional vehicles will not be allowed; TVK must arrange for medical facilities, ambulance, and fire service vehicles."

Along with these, the other key conditions are: "Children, pregnant women, and differently-abled persons should not be brought to the event; Public traffic must not be disrupted; Cone-shaped loudspeakers are banned; Supporters cannot carry long flag poles; Special care must be taken not to obstruct school students, airport passengers, hospital-goers, and ambulances."

The police made it clear that only upon written assurance from TVK leaders would the final permission letter be issued.

Earlier on August 27, the Kannum Police had registered a case against actor and Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and his bouncers based on a complaint by his supporter Sarathkumar at the Perambalur District SP Office.

The complainant alleged that Vijay's bouncers mishandled him, and a case was registered against the TVK chief and his bouncers under three sections.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on August 22 said that although the BJP and actor-turned-politician Vijay were ideologically opposite, his political entry was welcomed.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai acknowledged the popularity of Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), but questioned whether he could sustain political engagement for a full term.

"As far as Vijay is concerned, people may come today and applaud him when he comes for a rally. But people will think while voting. Can he effectively engage in politics for five years? People will think a lot when it comes to votes. All political parties claim that their main enemy is DMK, which reflects the prevailing mindset of the people. Although we welcome Vijay's political arrival, we are ideologically opposite," Annamalai said.

Annamalai further claimed that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had gained increasing public support in the state. (ANI)

