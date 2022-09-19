Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) Four idols, purportedly stolen from temples, were confiscated from a person in Puducherry, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Monday.

The idols, which included those of Sivakami Amman, Hanuman, Nagadevi and Shiva, found their way to a manufacturing unit in Auroville in the Union Territory. Learning about it, the Idol Wing initiated a raid on Monday, resulting in the seizure.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements Shares Jump Over 9% After Rs 20,000 Crore Fund Infusion Announcement in Company.

While the Sivakami Amman sculpture was made from bronze, the other three idols were carved out of stone.

As per plan, a search was organised under the leadership of DSP of Idol Wing, Tiruchirappalli, Kathiravan and his team and the idols were seized from a person who did not possess documents authorising the legal custody of the idols.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Husband Slits Wife's Throat With Knife on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Maujpur, Arrested.

"As the owner could not establish provenance of the idols, the Idol Wing CID has registered a case and is investigating how and from where these idols were stolen," an official release here said.

The raid was initiated with the approval of Idol Wing DGP K Jayanth Murali and IGP R Dhinakaran and after obtaining permission from the judicial magistrate.

The seized idols would be produced before the additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam, on Tuesday.

A report will be submitted to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department for identifying and assigning the idols to the temples after the sculptures were examined by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)