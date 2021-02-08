Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) The downward curve of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued on Monday, with the state reporting 464 fresh infections while the active cases stood at 4,354.

The new patients, as well as the active cases,were lesser than those on Sunday, according to a government bulletin.

Among the new cases was a UK returnee.

The total number of people who tested positive till date was 8,42,261.

Four people, including a 74 year-old man from Tirunelveli succumbed to the virus, with all the victims suffering from comorbid conditions, including chronic liver disease and hypertension, the bulletin said.

So far, 12,387 persons have succumbed to the pathogen.

On Monday, Chennai had the maximum number of fresh infections at 143, followed by Coimbatore (49) and Chengalpattu at 28.

Tenkasi had no new case, while 22 of the 37 districts had single digit additions.

As many as 495 people were cured of the virus, as total recoveries surged to 8,25,520.

