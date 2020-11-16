Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 1,725 new COVID19 positive cases on Monday taking the total tally of the state to 7,59,916.

A total number of 17 people lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic in the state in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, a total number of 2,384 people got discharged on the same day.

The death toll increased to 11,495. The total number of active cases stands at 15,765 in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

