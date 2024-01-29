Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday paid obeisance and offered prayers for the welfare of the people at the Thillai Nataraj Temple in Chidambaram town of Cuddalore district.

Taking to his social media handle, the Vice President posted on X, "Blessed to have the darshan and offered prayers for the well-being of all countrymen at Thillai Nataraj Temple, Chidambaram. May Lord Nataraj continue to bless Bharat with peace, prosperity and happiness."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK To Meet VCK, CPI, CPI(M) Leaders on January 30 for Seat-Sharing Talks.

VP Dhankhar also paid darshan and offered prayers at the Mahavatar Babaji Temple in Chidambaram.

"Had darshan and offered prayers at the Mahavatar Babaji Temple in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu. Infused with gratitude at the sublime experience," VP posted on X.

Also Read | World War 3 Fears: Joe Biden Receives Stark Nuclear Warning Over Iran Attack Following Deaths of US Troops Near Jordan-Syria Border.

Earlier in the day, VP Dhankhar and his wife paid homage to Rishi Aurobindo and the Mother at Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry.

"My heart is brimming with the tranquility and sublimity that I experienced in this serene atmosphere," he posted on his social media handle.

Thillai Nataraja Temple, also known as the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple, is a Hindu temple dedicated to Nataraja and Govindaraja, in the form of Shiva as the lord of dance and Maha Vishnu as the judge of the dance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)