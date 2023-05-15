Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) The Punjab government will soon come up with a policy to regularise contractual employees of the Health department, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh said here on Monday.

Singh made the announcement while chairing a meeting of various health employees' unions, an official statement said.

The minister added that the government will soon provide insurance coverage to all Health department employees, including contractual and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

