Mumbai, May 15: People in West Bengal are reportedly said to have witnessed a "miracle" in Birbhum when the idol of Mansa Devi is said to have closed its eyes all of a sudden. Soon, the news spread like wildfire as people started to throng the Mansa Devi temple located in the Dangaltala area of Dubrajpur in Birbhum.

As per reports, the ancient temple is located in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Every day, people in large numbers visit the temple and Sunday was no different. However, a visitor who came to the temple on Sunday morning reportedly claimed to have seen the eyes of the temple's idol close all of a sudden. Soon after the visitor's claim, the word spread and devotees in large numbers started to arrive at the temple in Dubrajpur. Bhim Shila at Kedarnath Temple: Story About The God’s Rock That Saved Kedarnath in 2013 Uttarakhand Floods.

As per a report in News18, people thronged the Mansa Devi temple in large numbers in order to witness the "miraculous" event with their own eyes. While devotees reached the temple, it is said that water was poured into the idol's mouth which led to the eyes opening after the reported "miracle". Locals of the Dangaltala area also claimed that the miracle was true as the eyes of the idol of Mansa Devi were open till Saturday night.

However, locals were unable to explain what actually transpired. Reports also suggest that the eyes of the temple's idol closed after colour entered the eyes. However, after water was offered to the idol, the colour washed away and the idol is said to have returned to its original state. West Bengal: ISKCON Monk Goes Missing After Security Guard of Temple Files Sexual Abuse Complaint.

While the reason for the temple idol closing and then opening its eye is not known, the incident did cause an uproar in the Birbhum district. Speaking about the incident, Sagor De, a local resident said, "When we came in the early morning, we saw Ma Mansa’s eyes closed. A crowd can be seen in the temple premises after seeing this incident. Such an incident has never happened before."

