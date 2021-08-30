New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): As Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal at the ongoing Paralympics Tokyo 2020 on Monday, congratulatory messages continue to pour in from political leaders.

Stating that the nation rejoices his remarkable achievement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Well done Yogesh Kathuniya! Congratulations on winning the Silver medal in #Paralympics. Nation rejoices your remarkable achievement."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the nation is proud of Kathuniya. He tweeted, "Congratulations for the #Silver to Yogesh Kathuniya. The nation stands proud of your inspirational achievements. #TokyoParalympics."

Saying that the country is rejoiced by Yogesh's marvellous performance, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "More good news from Tokyo! #YogeshKathuniya has bagged a silver medal for India in #DiscusThrow. The nation is rejoiced by his marvellous performance at #Paralympics."

N Biren Singh, Manipur Chief Minister said that the country is inspired by his grit. He wrote, "Congratulations Yogesh Kathuniya on winning the Silver medal in #Tokyo2020 Paralympics Men's Discus Throw F56. The entire country is truly inspired by the grit and excellence of our Paralympics." (ANI)

