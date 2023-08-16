New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday said that the party leadership has asked Delhi leaders and workers to prepare on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital and that they will go among people with the responsibilities assigned to them.

Talking to ANI after a meeting of Delhi Congress leaders with party leadership, Alka Lamba also said that two senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were in jail and there was concern that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may face trouble.

Lamba, however, said there was no decision about how many seats the Congress will contest in Delhi.

She said there was discussion on preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls which are about seven months away.

Lamba said there has been a trend that whoever wins Delhi also wins the Lok Sabha polls and leaders from Delhi were told to prepare in all seven Lok Sabha seats.

She said meetings concerning Lok Sabha polls have been held for other states also by the Congress leadership.

“There have been directions that on seven seats, with a strong organisation, every leader has to from today reach among people. It was said that we have to prepare for all seven seats and to strongly reach out to people,” she said.

“There has been no decision (on the number of seats party will contest) and to say whether we will fight two or four or not contest on some seats…nothing,” she said.

Alka Lamba said the party finished second on parliamentary seats in Delhi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Congress is being seen as a strong alternative in the country after the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi also shared about his experiences….will fight on all seven seats and can come first also…these were his words. This also provides confidence to us,” she said.

The Congress leader said there has been concern that the Congress vote has gone towards AAP. She said Kejriwal has been a critic of Congress since the days of the Anna Hazare movement.

“Our battle is with BJP but a vote has gone towards AAP. Two leaders of AAP are in jail on corruption charges and there was concern that the Chief Minister can also face trouble,” she said.

“There was no talk on the number of seats party will contest, we will prepare for (contesting) on all seven seats..whatever happens we will see…,” she said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal were among those present in the meeting.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj later said that party leadership will take a call on seat sharing.

“Our political affairs committee and INDIA parties will sit together and discuss this (poll alliance)" Such things will come up in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the AAP leader said.

Both Congress and AAP are part of the 26-member INDIA bloc. (ANI)

