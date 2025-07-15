Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 15 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the temporary suspension of toll collection on a 28.71 km stretch of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway (NH-754K), owing to essential repair work currently underway. This stretch falls under Package-4 of the Sanchore-Santalpur section of the expressway, a key infrastructure link being developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana.

According to the official statement, the toll suspension will be effective from 8:00 AM on July 15 and will remain in place until the completion of the ongoing rectification work. This decision has been taken in the larger public interest to ensure commuter safety and convenience during the repair phase.

The 125 km corridor from Sanchore in Rajasthan to Santalpur in Gujarat's Patan district forms a vital segment of the economic corridor that aims to significantly improve inter-state connectivity across India's northern and eastern regions.

The Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway also plays a strategic role in enhancing access to major ports such as Jamnagar, Kandla, and Mundra, thereby strengthening India's international trade logistics and reducing travel time for freight movement across the country.

Earlier on July 7, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed that all damage to highways, as well as rural and urban roads, caused by heavy monsoon rains, be repaired on a priority basis and restored to their original condition without delay, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a press release.

In a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that road networks, crucial for development and daily public transportation, must not remain damaged due to heavy rainfall, and that immediate repairs should be undertaken to ensure their continued operation. He held a meeting in Gandhinagar with senior officials from the relevant departments to review the current status of national highways, state highways, and roads under the purview of panchayats in rural areas, towns, and metropolitan cities.

In the meeting, CM Bhupendra Patel stated that road and bridge repairs, including patchwork, should not be delayed awaiting the end of rainfall. He emphasised that not a single day with no or minimal rainfall should go to waste, and that repair work must continue even on holidays in the interest of the public. He further stated that in cases where damage occurs or repairs are required within the Defect Liability Period, the responsibility must be fixed on the contractor, and appropriate action should be taken. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the quality of all repair and construction works. (ANI)

