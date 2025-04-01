New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Top commanders of the Indian Army on Tuesday began deliberations on national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan besides ways to boost the force's overall combat capability in the backdrop of the evolving regional security situation.

Key issues relating to defence and security are being discussed at the four-day Army Commanders' Conference from April 1 to 4.

The conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year.

It is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the keynote address at the conference. The session to be attended by Singh will also include a presentation on the Indian Army's focus in the 'Year of Reforms'.

Senior leadership of the Army will also be addressed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

The conference will also feature a talk by NITI Aayog CEO on India's journey and the envisaged role of the armed forces to build a 'Saksham and Sashakt Bharat'.

"Aligned to Indian Army's goal of an agile, adaptive, technologically enabled and future ready force, the senior hierarchy will also engage in intense deliberations with experts to usher in new methodologies for effective decision making," the Army said in a statement.

"Other issues under deliberation will focus on enhancing the overall organisational health and easing the processes of the field Army to make them more resilient and responsive," it said.

"The forum will also discuss issues concerning the welfare and well-being of its personnel aimed at enhancing the quality of life for soldiers and their families," the Army said.

The Army commanders are also expected to focus on issues pertaining to logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of niche technologies and assessment of impact of the various existing global situations.

