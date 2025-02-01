New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, began a six-day visit to India on Saturday to further enhance the already close defence ties between the two countries.

Lt Gen. Tshering is scheduled to hold talks with Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The visit is focused on fostering closer bilateral military cooperation and exploring new avenues for defence collaboration, an Indian readout said.

The top Bhutanese military commander's trip comes around two months after Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited India.

The overall situation in the Doklam plateau may figure in Lt Gen. Tshering's talks with Indian officials.

The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day standoff at the Doklam tri-junction in 2017, after China tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

The India-China standoff in the Doklam plateau even triggered fears of a larger conflict between the two neighbours. Bhutan had said the area belonged to it and India supported the Bhutanese claim.

In the last couple of years, Bhutan and China were looking at an expeditious resolution of their festering boundary row.

Lt Gen. Tshering will spend the first day of his trip in Gaya, where he is scheduled to visit the Officers Training Academy and a number of significant Buddhist cultural sites.

From February 2 to February 5, he will be in Delhi.

Lt Gen. Tshering will also visit several key military institutes, including the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar and the Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre (DIPAC).

Before concluding his visit, he will travel to Kolkata, where he will visit the headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

"This visit by Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering paves the way for continued collaboration between the two militaries," the readout said.

"The visit will further deepen the strategic relationship between the two friendly nations and enhance their cooperation on matters of mutual interest," it said.

