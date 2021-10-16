Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter in the Pampore area of Pulwama district on Saturday, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Police, in a statement, said LeT terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey, who was neutralised in Drangbal, Pampore, had earlier killed two police officers in Srinagar.

The police also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

"Rwo terrorists killed. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the police said.

"LeT terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our two colleagues SgCT Mohd Yousf and Ct Suhail Ah-in Baghat, Srinagar while they were having tea, neutralised in Drangbal, Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The search is going on and further details are awaited.

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mustaq Khandey was trapped.

He is involved in the killings of two police personnel at Baghat, Srinagar and other terror crimes.

"After October 8, 11 terrorists were killed in nine encounters so far. Two terrorists are trapped and will be killed soon," said IGP Kashmir had said earlier. (ANI)

